Reward increased for information about animal cruelty case

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible in an animal cruelty case over the summer has grown to $5,000.

A tortured kitten who was found with its front legs cut off on July 25th and did not survive. It was found near the 100 block of Schneider Street and had to be euthanized due to her injuries. She was named “Star” by those who found and wanted to honor her.

If you have any information, you can call the Syracuse Police Department cruelty investigator at (315) 442-5336.

