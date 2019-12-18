Reward increased for information about animal cruelty case

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible in an animal cruelty case over the summer has grown to $5,000.
A tortured kitten who was found with its front legs cut off on July 25th and did not survive. It was found near the 100 block of Schneider Street and had to be euthanized due to her injuries. She was named “Star” by those who found and wanted to honor her.
If you have any information, you can call the Syracuse Police Department cruelty investigator at (315) 442-5336.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
- Syracuse outlasts stubborn Oakland 74-62
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App