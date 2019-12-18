Reward increased for information about animal cruelty case

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible in an animal cruelty case over the summer has grown to $5,000.

A tortured kitten who was found with its front legs cut off on July 25th and did not survive. It was found near the 100 block of Schneider Street and had to be euthanized due to her injuries. She was named “Star” by those who found and wanted to honor her.

If you have any information, you can call the Syracuse Police Department cruelty investigator at (315) 442-5336.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected