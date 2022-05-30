(WSYR-TV) — World famous actor and Central New York Native Richard Gere was in town this past weekend to help his father celebrate his 100th birthday.

Gere, who was spotted at Pastabilities Sunday, graduated from North Syracuse High School (now Cicero-North Syracuse High School) in 1967.

“Richard Gere came into Pasta’s tonight to celebrate his father, Homer Gere’s 100th birthday,” Pastabilities Instagram posted.

Gere, who is best known for his work in “Pretty Woman,” “Primal Fear,” and “Runaway Bride,” can be found in CNY often.