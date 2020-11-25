Right lane closed on Onondaga Lake Parkway at CSX Bridge due to crash

(WSYR-TV) — The right lane is closed on Onondaga Lake Parkway at CSX Bridge due to a crash.

911 dispatch has confirmed that a box truck is stuck under the bridge.

This is a developing story and will be updated when NewsChannel 9 receives more information.

