Rims return to Syracuse city basketball courts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Basketball rims are making a return to Syracuse city parks beginning with the hoops at Burnet, Kirk, McChesney, and Thornden Parks.

The rims will be installed over the course of several weeks. The Parks Department says it will monitor the use of the courts and based on local, state, and federal health requirements will adjust the schedule if needed.

The rims were taken down last year to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

“Basketball is important to people of all ages in our community, especially our youth, and it has positive effects on the health and well-being of our residents,” said Commissioner Julie LaFave. “We ask all users of our courts to follow safety guidelines. We want the rims to remain in place and our courts to be enjoyed by all once again.”

Health and safety guidelines will be posted at each court. Consistent with requirements in local youth sports activities, face coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing must be observed on and around courts. All court users and park visitors are requested to follow guidelinesOn the lookout in Onondaga for a bottle-return thief

The City maintains 39 outdoor basketball courts throughout the city of Syracuse. The planned schedule is:

Week of April 5

Barker Square Playlot

Barry Park

Clinton Playlot

Eastwood Heights

Lewis Park

Lincoln Park

Onondaga Park (Upper)

Roesler Park

Skiddy Park

Sunnycrest Park

Washington Park

Week of April 12