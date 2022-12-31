SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –2022 is ending on a mild note across Central New York and there will be more mild weather at times into the first week of 2023

Winter break feeling more like Spring break:

New Year’s Eve ended up one of the warmest on record with a temperature of at least 57 degrees.

Chance of showers go up for dinnertime and watching the ball drop at midnight. Our temperatures stay in the 40s overnight into early Sunday morning.

Hello, 2023:

New Year’s Day won’t be quite so balmy though.

Cooler is returns to start the new year as the temperatures slip into the 30s as the day goes on.

The good news most, if not all, of Sunday will be dry.

Monday is also a mainly dry with plenty of clouds lingering. Despite these clouds, temperatures still manage to rise into the 40s.

It looks like another push of mild is headed toward Central New York and the Northeast for early next week. It is looking more and more like we manage to get into the 50s yet again for Tuesday and Wednesday but that will come with more showers.

Still no sign of any significant winter weather (either cold or snow) through the end of next week.