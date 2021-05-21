Ringo the therapy dog has been helping children and adults alike- and now has a book on Amazon

TMSG (WSYR-TV) — Ringo the therapy dog can really get an excited response from people. But no matter how excited they get, Ringo stays pretty chill himself.

It makes him the perfect therapy dog. It’s a non-drug therapy- all natural, and it really works. Therapy animals are very calming, and that’s their job.

You pet them, they lie down with you, or they sit there with you. No matter what your problems are, therapy dogs like Ringo can help. A pre-pandemic school visit inspired NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano and Radio Hall of Famer Rick Gary to team up on a new book about Ringo’s adventures.

Kids of all ages adore the lovable lab, and they’ve wanted something to remember him by. A little boy had trouble reading. He stuttered, so Ringo sat by the boy in a room and he read to Ringo, because the sweet pup doesn’t judge.

Ringo has been training as a therapy dog for years. Now that COVID restrictions are relaxing, he and Gary are getting back out in the community, ready to visit hospitals and nursing homes, police departments and fire departments, as well as bringing a little stress relief to college students during exam week.

“And I always tell the kids, come on over and pet him, because once you pet him, your next exam, you’ll get an A. I don’t know how that’s worked,” Gary said.

Ringo belongs to the group go- team-dogs-dot- org. and with the new book available on Amazon, Ringo just might be doing some book signings.