SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just in time for spring, Dunkin’ is debuting its first-ever breakfast tacos!

Starting on Wednesday, March 22, Dunkin’ customers can order breakfast tacos to keep themselves fueled at the first sign of spring.

Photo provided by Dunkin’

Tacos are sold individually and include a warm flour tortilla, made with scrambled eggs, melted sharp white cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn, and a drizzle of tangy lime crema for a refreshing finish.

The tacos can also be ordered with or without crispy crumbled bacon topping for an additional flavor boost.

According to Dunkin’, what sets the breakfast tacos apart are their blend of spring-forward ingredients, with fire-roasted corn taking center stage.

The tacos are designed to be eaten on the go, served in a convenient Dunkin’ taco holder to keep all the premium flavors in place.

Photo provided by Dunkin’

“Our culinary team has expertly crafted these Breakfast Tacos with the vibrancy of Spring in mind, delivering a taste sensation that can be enjoyed any time of the day – not just for breakfast,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin’s Chief Marketing Officer. “These tacos are undoubtedly one of the tastiest savory items we’ve launched at Dunkin’. We’re thrilled for guests to try them and discover their new favorite meal to fuel their day, whether they’re looking for a delicious breakfast or a mid-afternoon snack.”

Whether Dunkin’ fans are looking for a quick breakfast, a midday snack, or a satisfying evening bite, Breakfast Tacos at Dunkin’ are the ultimate in on-the-go deliciousness.