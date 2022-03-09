SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano will join Refugees and Immigrants Self-Empowerment (RISE) as the emcee of the fourth annual Night of Nations fundraiser.

The virtual event, which celebrates cultural diversity, takes place on April 28, 2022. It begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Night of Nations helps raise funds for RISE to enhance and continue essential services. These services empower refugees and immigrants in Central New York.

Individuals looking to make an impactful difference for new Americans can make a donation to Night of Nations, or become a sponsor by emailing fhradil@refugeeandimmigrant.org.

If you’re unable to attend the event but are still looking to make a donation, you can get involved on RISE’s website.