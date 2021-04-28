Rise N Shine Diner to launch new take-out service ‘Loded’ in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV)–Many restaurants had to pivot during the pandemic. Rise n Shine Diner’s first location on Thompson Road in Syracuse closed last year, so to avoid closing for good, the owner is transforming it to a hip take out spot with limited seating.

This new service will be called “Loded” and will offer specialty burgers, fries, shakes and more.

“The building means a lot to me and my history and my family’s history here, and even my employees. But we wanted to keep going some way, somehow. So, ‘Loded’ was born,” said Danielle Mercuri, the owner of “Loded”.

“Loded” will officially open on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.