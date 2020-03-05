Rise & Shine on Westcott, Unique Tea House among those with unsatisfactory health inspections

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rise and Shine location on Westcott Street in Syracuse and the Unique Tea House on Marshall Street in the city are among four food service establishments receiving an unsatisfactory inspection report from the Onondaga County Health Department.

The Burger King restaurant located at 955 West Genesee Street in Syracuse and the Soft Rock Bar and Grill located at 2026 Teall Avenue in Syracuse also received unsatisfactory inspection reports.

The health department inspected 33 food service establishments during the week of February16-22.

Below are the inspection reports of the restaurants the received unsatisfactory reports.

Below that is the list of 29 facilities that received a satisfactory inspection.

Below is a list of food service facilities that received a satisfactory report.

Bella Bakery 904 State Fair BOULEVARD GEDDES

Betty’s Bistro 766 Irving AVENUE SYRACUSE

Bleu Monkey Cafe 163 Marshall STREET SYRACUSE

Center of Grace 8219 Market Place, Bldg #10 MANLIUS

Domino’s Pizza 240 WEST Seneca STREET MANLIUS

Dorians Gourmet Deli & Pizza 534 Westcott STREET SYRACUSE

Dunkin Donuts 9555 Route 11 CICERO

Eat More Sweets 14 WEST Main STREET MARCELLUS

Ernie’s Lakeland Cafe 1002 State Fair BOULEVARD GEDDES

Firehouse Subs 805 NORTH Main STREET CLAY

Food Consultants @ Upstate Bistro 750 EAST Adams STREET SYRACUSE

Food Consultants @ Upstate Lobby 750 EAST Adams STREET SYRACUSE

Fun Warehouse (The) 222 Chapel DRIVE CAMILLUS

Goal Tenders Food and Beverage 2700 James STREET SYRACUSE

Hen House Diner (The) 6677 Manlius Center ROAD DEWITT

Lafayette Fire Department 2644 Route 11 LAFAYETTE

Lakeside Fire Department Recreation 1002 State Fair BOULEVARD GEDDES

Nest Tavern (The) 6524 State Route 80 FABIUS

Oishi Fusion 701 SOUTH Crouse Avenue, 2nd Fl SYRACUSE

Parkhurst Dining @ Excellus Blue Cro 333 Butternut DRIVE DEWITT

Peregrine Senior Living at Onondaga 4701 Peregrine WAY ONONDAGA

Razzle Dazzle Italian Ices 9090 Destiny USA DRIVE SYRACUSE

Rise & Grind Cafe 4119 WEST Genesee STREET CAMILLUS

Soleil Cafe 511 EAST Genesee STREET MANLIUS

Subway of East Syracuse 4 Chevy DRIVE DEWITT

Suzies Lakeland Diner 764 State Fair BOULEVARD GEDDES

Sweet Frog 190 Township BOULEVARD CAMILLUS

Uncle Mike’s Hometown Pizza 3700 Milton AVENUE CAMILLUS

Valley Blues House 4141 SOUTH Salina STREET SYRACUSE