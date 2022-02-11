EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They say love is priceless, but that might not be the case on Valentine’s Day, with inflation making the popular holiday more expensive this year.

“We have had some price increases with our shipping costs and our packaging supplies, that sort of thing,” says Terry Andrianos, co-owner of Hercules Candy Company.

Andrianos says the one thing inflation hasn’t impacted is the price of chocolate and candy. But that doesn’t mean they’re not selling out.

“All of the brittle and hard candies and ribbon candy — because we try to have that year round — but we’ve just been concentrating on chocolate,” says Andrianos.

You also can’t forget about flowers on Valentine’s Day, another traditional gift that’s being impacted this year.

“Inflation impacts everything, not just the flowers themselves. But we’ll say roses. Roses are grown in Ecuador and Columbia. They’re suffering inflation as well, probably more inflation than we are,” says Chick Roeschlaub, a representative at Whistlestop Florist Inc.

Roeschlaub added, “We’ve had the same price for roses for the last 10 years, so they’re up maybe $4.00 or $5.00 dollars this year.”

Another thing that might cost you extra is delivery.

“Its hard to get folks to drive, number one — the price of gas, the price of vehicles,” says Roeschlaub.

So although you might be spending a little extra this year, just remember Valentine’s Day only comes once a year.

