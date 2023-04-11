MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of a statewide burn ban that remains in effect until May 14 as temperatures rise across the region.

The warm temperatures, low humidity, and high winds combined on Tuesday to create near-perfect conditions for brush burns to run rampant. Multiple Central New York fire departments were busy responding to these calls including the Manlius Fire Department.

Leftover dead debris from the Fall is so flammable a NYS DEC Forest Ranger says even a cigarette butt or spark from a grill can start a brush fire. Manlius Fire Chief Jansen Casscles says once a brush fire is ignited it burns quickly sometimes spreading to nearby homes and properties. Therefore, the response to these types of calls is large often depleting resources from local departments for hours.

“Obviously as we commit to incidents it takes our availability for other incidents away and certainly in departments like Manlius where we cross staff between the ambulances and the fire apparatus, as we commit resources to one incident it not only affects our ability to respond to fires it may affect our ability to respond to ambulance calls as well.” Jansen Casscles, Manlius Fire Chief

The annual statewide ban prohibits residential brush burning from March 16 through May 14. The state DEC says open burning of debris is the single-largest cause of Spring wildfires in New York State.

Small cooking fires and bonfires are still permitted during this ban as long as they are less than three feet high and four feet wide. The DEC says only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood can be burned, and controlled fires should be monitored at all times.

If you are caught illegally burning brush during this ban you can face up to a $500 fine for your first offense. Chief Casscles added that if property damage is created because of an illegal burn, homeowners insurance may not cover the damage.

To report an illegal burn you can contact the DEC at 1-833-697-7264.