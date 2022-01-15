Rite Aid to host ‘Family Immunization Days’ in North Syracuse

Shown is a sign outside a Rite-Aid pharmacy in Steelton, Pa., Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rite Aid located at the corner of West Taft Road and Route 11 will be hosting ‘Family Immunization Days’ for North Syracuse only.

Rite Aid will be distributing free COVID-19 and flu shots until supplies run out. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins are welcome.

The schedule for ‘Family Immunization Days’ is as follows:

Wednesdays, January 12th , 19th & 26th from 2 p.m. to pharmacy closing

Saturdays, January 15th and 22nd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children ages 5 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 shot, and children 12 and up are eligible for a booster shot at least 5 months after their 2nd dose of the initial series.

All adults can get their initial shots or a booster if eligible. Both children and adults will be eligible to get a flu shot.

An adult must accompany children and teens aged 5-17-years-old.

If you cannot attend any of the ‘Family Immunization Days,’ you can schedule an appointment at your local Rite Aid here.