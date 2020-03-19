Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour rescheduled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Riverdance, the 25th Anniversary Tour, has been rescheduled for next year, March 16-18, 2021.

Tickets for Tuesday, March 24, 2020’s show will be honored on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Tickets for Wednesday, March 25, 2020’s show will be honored on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Tickets for Thursday, March 26, 2020’s show will be honored on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

If you can’t attend your rescheduled performance time, you can exchange your tickets for another night at your point of purchase. If you can’t attend any of the rescheduled performance dates, a refund will be issued at your point of purchase.

If you have questions or need further assistance please contact the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater office at 315-424-8210, or the Oncenter Box Office at 315-435-2121. Both offices are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also email info@famousartistsbroadway.com.

For more information and to stay up to date, visit BroadwayInSyracuse.com.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.