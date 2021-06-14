Road closed between Camillus and Marcellus Monday morning Local News Posted: Jun 14, 2021 / 07:24 AM EDT / Updated: Jun 14, 2021 / 07:24 AM EDT Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW Daily News SIGN UP CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Camillus Police are reporting Route 174 between Camillus and Marcellus, in the area of Forward Road, is closed due to a mudslide. If you are traveling between the village of Marcellus and the village of Camillus on route 174 please be advised that the road is shut down as the road is covered by mud in the area of Forward Rd. NYS DOT is on scene and hopes to have it cleared soon. pic.twitter.com/Xi09K6avqo— Camillus Police (@camilluspolice) June 14, 2021 Police are reporting that the NYSDOT is on the scene and hope to have it cleared away soon.