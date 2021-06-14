Road closed between Camillus and Marcellus Monday morning

CORRECT TRAFFIC ALERT

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Camillus Police are reporting Route 174 between Camillus and Marcellus, in the area of Forward Road, is closed due to a mudslide.

Police are reporting that the NYSDOT is on the scene and hope to have it cleared away soon.

