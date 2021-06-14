Road closed between Camillus and Marcellus Monday morning

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Camillus Police are reporting Route 174 between Camillus and Marcellus, in the area of Forward Road, is closed due to a mudslide.

NYS DOT is on scene and hopes to have it cleared soon. pic.twitter.com/Xi09K6avqo — Camillus Police (@camilluspolice) June 14, 2021

