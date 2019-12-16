Road closure in Downtown Syracuse on Wednesday for Christmas Bureau distribution; Salvation Army still in need of food donations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For those who travel in Downtown Syracuse, there will be a road closure on Wednesday due to the Salvation Army Christmas Bureau distribution.

On Wednesday, December 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., South State Street between East Adams Street and Harrison Street will be closed. 

Traffic looking to get to Interstate 81 South should use Montgomery Street or South Townsend Street. Those wishing to travel south should use South Warren Street or Townsend Street.

The Salvation Army is short on some food items for Wednesday’s distribution. The Salvation Army is looking for items like soup, ravioli, and cake and brownie mix. If you have a donation, you can drop it off at the Oncenter on Monday and Tuesday.

