SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to officials, a road rage incident led to a handgun being pulled, but not shot.

The incident occurred on I-81 near the 7th North Street exit. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim.

The victim then drove to Destiny Mall where they called 911.

There was no evidence of shots fired and the suspect was later located and arrested.

It was found out that the gun was an airsoft gun.