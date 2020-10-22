Road rage killer William LeVea granted parole

(WSYR-TV) — After numerous attempts, William LeVea who killed a Camillus man during a road rage crash has been granted patrol.

LeVea was serving a six to 18-year sentence for the crash that killed a Camillus man in 2009.

The parole board granted LeVea a release date of Nov. 3 or possibly earlier.

LeVea was speeding and drunk when he repeatedly rammed Christopher Spack’s pickup. He sent it spinning into the path of another truck.

