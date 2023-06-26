SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Road construction on Highland Avenue and Oak Street will begin this week, announced Mayor Ben Walsh.

During the week of June 25, crews will mill and pave Highland Avenue from Highland Street to Oak Street, and Oak Street from James Street to Park Street.

Roads will be closed to traffic while work is being done, and is expected to take place from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Mayor’s Office expects work to take about a week.

Start dates and timeframes will depend on the weather.