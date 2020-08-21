Road to Emmaus Ministry Weekend Book Giveaway

The Road to Emmaus Ministry of Syracuse is working to keep their message of hope and help alive through a special book giveaway thanks to a grant from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation.
The book drive takes place on Saturday, August 22, from 1pm to 2pm at the Road to Emmaus Ministry, located on East Glen Ave in Syracuse. To learn more visit Emmausministry.org.
