Road work may cause delays in Van Buren

TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County transportation officials are warning drivers to expect delays in the vicinity of Gun Barrel Road in the Town of Lysander beginning Thursday.
Highway crews will conduct milling and paving operations for its entire length between both outlets at Kingdom road.
County officials say lane closures could cause extensive delays and ask drivers to slow down at construction sites to protect workers.
