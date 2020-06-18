Road work on West Taft Road; drivers should expect delays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Road work along West Taft Road between Henry Clay Boulevard/Vine Street and Buckley Road is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 22.

The milling and paving project is expected to close down lanes so drivers should expect delays.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

The road work is expected to be complete by Friday, July 10, however, work may be delayed due to inclement weather.