Road work on West Taft Road; drivers should expect delays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Road work along West Taft Road between Henry Clay Boulevard/Vine Street and Buckley Road is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 22.
The milling and paving project is expected to close down lanes so drivers should expect delays.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.
The road work is expected to be complete by Friday, July 10, however, work may be delayed due to inclement weather.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Sen. Capito, Republicans welcome discussion around police reform; Democrats wary of results
- Congress set to debate qualified immunity as part of police reform
- Family Healthcast: How to wear a mask while exercising
- Neulander trial pushed back until February of 2021
- WATCH: Few showers this evening, turning quiet and mild tonight
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App