(WSYR-TV) — The numbers are scary. Opioid overdoses killed 186 people in Onondaga County last year. Over the last six years, those numbers have more than doubled.

There is hope. Road2RecoveryCNY supports young adults who don’t have the money or insurance for long-term treatment. Tommy Desocio got help from Road2RecoveryCNY and because of it, he got sober. His mom Caroline has become a major advocate for the group since then.

The organization helps fund long-term treatment based on a physical, emotional, and spiritual solution, leading to a lifetime path of recovery and freedom from addiction. Long-term treatment includes 90 days of inpatient treatment, followed by 90 days of sober living and coaching.

The Choose Your Speed fundraiser is the charity’s biggest fundraiser of the year, with all donations going toward funding long-term treatment for local young adults addicted to opioids.

The organization hopes to raise at least $50,000. Currently, it costs about $23,000 to fund long-term treatment for just one recipient.

Donations can be made in honor of or in memory of someone. In addition, there will be an opportunity for donors to share selfies on Road2RecoveryCNY’s Facebook page.

Road2RecoveryCNY’s National Recovery Month online fundraiser is live now through Oct. 12 to help battle the opioid epidemic in Central New York. For more information or to donate, visit Road2RecoveryCNY.com. Individual donations made during the fundraiser period will be matched by an anonymous supporter up to $25,000.