Roads blocked off in Cayuga County, police search for home invasion suspect

AURELIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have blocked off West Genesee Street Road in Aurelius. Cayuga County. State police dispatch in Auburn tells NewsChannel 9 that “a possible home invasion occurred overnight.”

State Police and the Auburn City Police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. Monday.

This is an active investigation. NewsChannel 9 has a crew on the scene and we will provide more on localsyr.com and NewsChannel 9 as it becomes available.