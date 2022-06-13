SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s another weekend of festivities in Syracuse, and some roads are closing to accommodate the celebrations.

The Syracuse Juneteenth Festival will take place on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. The Polish Festival will take place on the same days, but extend to Sunday, June 19.

Roads closed due to the Juneteenth Festival will reopen on the morning of June 19; roads closed due to the Polish Festival will reopen on the morning of Monday, June 20.

Juneteenth Festival Road Closures in Syracuse, N.Y.

The 300 block of East Washington Street, from Market Street to South State Street, starting June 16 at 7 a.m.

The 200 block of East Washington Street, east of KeyBank drive-through to South State Street, starting June 16 at 5 p.m.

Montgomery Street, from East Washington Street to East Fayette Street, starting June 16 at 5 p.m.

Montgomery Street, from East Water Street to East Washington Street, starting June 16 at 5 p.m.

Market Street, from East Washington Street to East Water Street, starting June 16 at 5 p.m.

Polish Festival Road Closures in Syracuse, N.Y.