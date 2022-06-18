SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Workforce Run is back after its hiatus due to COVID and there are some road closures expected.

The Syracuse Workforce Run is set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

From approximately 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Onondaga Lake Parkway will be closed to traffic, and parking is also expected to be scarce after 4:30 p.m. The event recommends that entrants and spectators take the free roundtrip shuttle service from NBT Bank Stadium, which begins at 4 p.m.

The run is expected to host 1,964 participants from 88 different companies around the Syracuse area. The Syracuse Workforce Run will donate to the Rescue Mission Alliance in recognition to those who signed up to run. Those who are registered to run will be able to make private donations to the Rescue Mission Alliance organization as well.