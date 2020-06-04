Interactive Maps

Syracuse roads to close at midnight tonight for protests

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning at midnight Thursday, June 4, Syracuse Police will close roads in Downtown Syracuse due to a protest event scheduled for Saturday.

The following roads will be closed:

  • East Genesee Street (between S. Townsend St. & S. State St.)
  • South Townsend Street (between E. Genesee St & Adams St.)
  • McCarthy Avenue
  • East Onondaga Street (between E. Jefferson St. & S. State St.)
  • East Jefferson Street (between Montgomery St. & S. State St.)
  • South State Street (between E. Onondaga St. & Adams St.)
  • Madison Street (between Montgomery St. & S. State St.)

The above roads will be closed until further notice.

Motorists who are not attending the event should consider alternate routes.

