Robbery at D.P. Dough in Syracuse leaves Police searching for suspect

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to D.P. Dough for a robbery call early Tuesday morning.

Syracuse Police say they responded to 315 S. Clinton Street at around 12:55 a.m. on February 8. Upon arrival, they were told by store employees that a man with a knife had just robbed them.

The victim reported to Police that a man entered the store with a knife, went behind the register, and demanded cash.

Police say the man was given cash proceeds from the register and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​​