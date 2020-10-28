Robert Neulander’s trial pushed back again to late 2021

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The trial for former doctor Robert Neulander has been pushed back again. This time it has been moved to October 2021.
Neulander was convicted in 2015 of killing his wife, Leslie, at their DeWitt home.
That verdict was overturned in June of 2018 based on juror misconduct.
The re-trial was set for June, but with the pandemic, it had been delayed to February of 2021.
Now, it has been moved to October of 2021.
