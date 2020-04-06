Robert Tackman rides through East Syracuse neighborhoods as Easter bunny

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you live in East Syracuse, you might have seen a little parade going on.
The fire department is driving around neighborhoods and bringing the Easter bunny with them!
And the Village Mayor Robert Tackman is the one wearing the bunny suit! He was tweeting over the weekend about the parade.
A way to spread a little spring celebration and bring a smile to children who aren’t going to be able to meet the Easter bunny this year.
