Rochester airport to be named for Frederick Douglass

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The Monroe County Legislature voted Tuesday evening to authorize an official name change of the Greater Rochester International Airport to Frederick Douglass International Airport.

In late July, county legislators from both sides of the aisle introduced legislation to name the airport after the abolitionist.

Douglass, who escaped slavery, lived in Rochester for more than two decades and was buried in the upstate New York city after his death in 1895. He gave his famous speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July” in Rochester on July 5, 1852.

The City of Rochester also honors Douglass with a monument in Highland Park and features self-guided tours for visitors to walk the footsteps of the iconic activist.

The decision does not need to be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, but the airport must report the change to the federal agency.