CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police say that they have arrested a Rochester couple for stealing 17 catalytic converters from Driver’s Village in Cicero.

Brittany Hollaert, 25, and Vasiliy Maksimchuk, 31, were arrested by state police on June 22 on the following charges:

Grand Larceny in the second degree (a class “C” felony)

Criminal Mischief in the second degree (a class “D” felony)

Auto Stripping in the first degree (a class “D” felony)

Conspiracy in the fourth degree (a class “E” felony)

State police estimate the couple caused over $50,000 in damages. They also say that Hollaert and Maksimchuk were suspects in several other similar thefts throughout the Rochester area.

Hollaert was arraigned and issued appearance tickets for Town of Cicero court. Maksimchuk was transported to the Onondaga Count Justice Center for centralized arraignment.