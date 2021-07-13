Rochester Diocese Bishop to visit Auburn amid talks of closing area churches

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The Rochester Catholic Diocese Bishop is stopping into Auburn Tuesday and Thursday to listen to the concerns of local parishioners.

This comes as the diocese moves forward with plans to close four local churches in the area.

Bishop Matano will be at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, and Holy Family Church on Thursday July 15 at 6:30 p.m. The diocese says it’s in an effort to continue the mission of the Church and the Catholic community in Auburn and northern Cayuga County.