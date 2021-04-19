Rochester Diocese looking to close 9 churches in Cayuga County

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester is looking to close nine churches in Cayuga County.
While the final list of churches to close has yet to be determined, here are the ones the Diocese has been looking at:
- St. Mary’s, 15 Clark Street, Auburn
- St. Alphonsus, 85 E. Genesee Street, Auburn
- St. Francis of Assisi, 299 Clark Street, Auburn
- Holy Family, 85 North Street, Auburn
- St. Hyacinth Church, 61 Pulaski Street, Auburn
- Sacred Heart, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco
- St. Ann’s, 4890 Twelve Corners Road, Owasco
- St. Joseph Church, 8831 S. Seneca Street, Weedsport
- St. Patrick’s Church, 2576 Mechanic Street, Cato
Dan Fessenden, a member of a local pastoral planning committee that is working with the Diocese, said that a committee has been researching and discussing the matter since last fall and recommendations will be given to Bishop Salvatore Matano in May, who will then make the final decision.
The public will be able to offer up their feedback on Monday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Hyacinth Church in Auburn.