Rochester Diocese looking to close 9 churches in Cayuga County

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester is looking to close nine churches in Cayuga County.

While the final list of churches to close has yet to be determined, here are the ones the Diocese has been looking at:

St. Mary’s, 15 Clark Street, Auburn

St. Alphonsus, 85 E. Genesee Street, Auburn

St. Francis of Assisi, 299 Clark Street, Auburn

Holy Family, 85 North Street, Auburn

St. Hyacinth Church, 61 Pulaski Street, Auburn

Sacred Heart, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco

St. Ann’s, 4890 Twelve Corners Road, Owasco

St. Joseph Church, 8831 S. Seneca Street, Weedsport

St. Patrick’s Church, 2576 Mechanic Street, Cato

Dan Fessenden, a member of a local pastoral planning committee that is working with the Diocese, said that a committee has been researching and discussing the matter since last fall and recommendations will be given to Bishop Salvatore Matano in May, who will then make the final decision.

The public will be able to offer up their feedback on Monday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Hyacinth Church in Auburn.