Rochester family asks New Yorkers to take virus seriously after losing family member

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Rochester family is asking New Yorkers to take social distancing seriously after losing one of their own to COVID-19.

George Baxter’s family saw him for the last time in March. The 81-year-old went to the hospital and was quickly diagnosed with the virus.

Baxter was intubated and admitted to the ICU soon after. He passed away from complications of the virus. His family has left this message after being unable to say goodbye face-to-face:

“Stay home and practice social distance… Be aware that while it might not affect you directly… you could be infecting others around you.”

Baxter’s family is speaking out in hopes that others can take some solace in their story.