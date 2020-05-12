Rochester man recovering after spending weeks on a ventilator

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A city employee in Rochester went from helping distribute food to spending weeks on a ventilator.

Jeffrey Reese, 46, went to the hospital in March and tested positive for COVID-19. He was sent home to quarantine with mild symptoms.

Reese was back in the hospital a few days later.

Everything that could have gone wrong, did go wrong. I was in the most critical ICU stages, I had lung collapse, once I started recovering I had a heart stoppage… I had no recollection of anything, so when I woke up people were looking at me like, ‘Oh man, you’re a miracle. You were the sickest person we had.’

Reese is back home with his family after his eye-opening journey.