Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | NY Forward - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Rochester man recovering after spending weeks on a ventilator

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A city employee in Rochester went from helping distribute food to spending weeks on a ventilator.

Jeffrey Reese, 46, went to the hospital in March and tested positive for COVID-19. He was sent home to quarantine with mild symptoms.

Reese was back in the hospital a few days later.

Everything that could have gone wrong, did go wrong. I was in the most critical ICU stages, I had lung collapse, once I started recovering I had a heart stoppage… I had no recollection of anything, so when I woke up people were looking at me like, ‘Oh man, you’re a miracle. You were the sickest person we had.’

Reese is back home with his family after his eye-opening journey.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected