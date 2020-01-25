Rochester woman inducted into US Astronaut Hall of Fame

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (WSYR-TV) — After helping build the International Space Station, a woman from Rochester is being inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame later this year.

Pamela Melroy, of Rochester, was selected for the astronaut program in 1995 and completed three space missions, twice as a pilot and once as a commander.

Pamela Melroy

Melroy is just one of two women to command the space shuttle, and all three of her missions helped build the International Space Station.

She logged more than 38 days in space, before retiring from NASA in 2009.

Melroy will join Michael E. Lopez-Alegria and Scott Kelly as the three astronauts that will be inducted into the Hall of Fame later this year. They will become the 100th, 101st and 102nd astronauts inducted into the Hall.

The induction ceremony takes place at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Merritt Island, Florida on May 16 at 11 a.m.

