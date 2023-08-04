SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock and Roll fans will have the chance to hear their favorite bands in one show as the rock cover band, Hairball, is set to take the stage at the New York State Fair on Monday, September 4 at 1 p.m.
The band will perform at the Suburban Park Stage putting on rock classics from bands like Queen, KISS, Aerosmith, Journey and more.
“Hairball is not your typical 80’s cover band. The goal is to leave fairgoers feeling like they saw a variety of their favorite bands in one!” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “These guys bring it and they play every show as if it’s their last. While they’re known for recreating iconic songs and moments in Rock history, they’re also constantly innovating and evolving, introducing their own style and flair. Their proven ability to captivate audiences of all ages is exactly the kind of performances we live for here at The Fair. We live for making memories!”
Hairball will play for two hours followed by more rock groups with Foghat playing at Chevy Court at 4 p.m. and then Skid Row playing at Suburban Park at 6 p.m.
The Fair’s concert lineup can be seen below:
Chevy Court
|Wednesday, August 23
|1:00 p.m.
|Chubby Checker
|Wednesday, August 23
|6:00 p.m.
|Salt-N-Pepa
|Thursday, August 24
|1:00 p.m.
|Alex Miller
|Thursday, August 24
|6:00 p.m.
|Quiet Riot
|Friday, August 25
|1:00 p.m.
|Mary Lambert
|Friday, August 25
|6:00 p.m.
|Doechii
|Saturday, August 26
|1:00 p.m.
|Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
|Saturday, August 26
|6:00 p.m.
|Julio Iglesias Jr.
|Sunday, August 27
|1:00 p.m.
|The Prodigals
|Sunday, August 27
|6:00 p.m.
|Matt Stell
|Monday, August 28
|1:00 p.m.
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Monday, August 28
|6:00 p.m.
|Anne Wilson
|Tuesday, August 29
|1:00 p.m.
|Tommy James and the Shondells
|Tuesday, August 29
|6:00 p.m.
|Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
|Wednesday, August 30
|1:00 p.m.
|Danielle Ponder
|Wednesday, August 30
|6:00 p.m.
|Chapel Hart
|Thursday, August 31
|1:00 p.m.
|Avalanche
|Thursday, August 31
|6:00 p.m.
|Lee Greenwood
|Friday, September 1
|1:00 p.m.
|Crash Adams
|Friday, September 1
|6:00 p.m.
|The Fray
|Saturday, September 2
|12 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
|JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
|Sunday, September 3
|1:00 p.m.
|Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
|Sunday, September 3
|6:00 p.m.
|Joywave
|Monday, September 4
|12:00 p.m.
|The High Kings
|Monday, September 4
|4:00 p.m.
|Foghat
Suburban Park:
|Wednesday, August 23
|2:00 p.m.
|Steven Page
|Wednesday, August 23
|8:00 p.m.
|Lainey Wilson
|Thursday, August 24
|2:00 p.m.
|Tonic
|Thursday, August 24
|8:00 p.m.
|Theory of a Deadman
|Friday, August 25
|2:00 p.m.
|Rebecca Black
|Friday, August 25
|8:00 p.m.
|GAYLE
|Saturday, August 26
|2:00 p.m.
|Slick Rick
|Saturday, August 26
|8:00 p.m.
|George Thorogood and the Destroyers
|Sunday, August 27
|2:00 p.m.
|Boys World
|Monday, August 28
|8:00 p.m.
|REO Speedwagon
|Tuesday, August 29
|8:00 p.m.
|Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
|Wednesday, August 30
|8:00 p.m.
|Ann Wilson of Heart
|Thursday, August 31
|8:00 p.m.
|Ludacris
|Friday, September 1
|2:00 p.m.
|Danielle Bradbery
|Friday, September 1
|8:00 p.m.
|J.I.D
|Saturday, September 2
|2:00 p.m.
|Claire Rosinkranz
|Saturday, September 2
|8:00 p.m.
|Quinn XCII
|Sunday, September 3
|8:00 p.m.
|Yung Gravy and bbno$
|Monday, September 4
|1:00 p.m.
|Hairball
|Monday, September 4
|6:00 p.m.
|Skid Row