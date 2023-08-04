SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock and Roll fans will have the chance to hear their favorite bands in one show as the rock cover band, Hairball, is set to take the stage at the New York State Fair on Monday, September 4 at 1 p.m.

The band will perform at the Suburban Park Stage putting on rock classics from bands like Queen, KISS, Aerosmith, Journey and more.

“Hairball is not your typical 80’s cover band. The goal is to leave fairgoers feeling like they saw a variety of their favorite bands in one!” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “These guys bring it and they play every show as if it’s their last. While they’re known for recreating iconic songs and moments in Rock history, they’re also constantly innovating and evolving, introducing their own style and flair. Their proven ability to captivate audiences of all ages is exactly the kind of performances we live for here at The Fair. We live for making memories!”

Hairball will play for two hours followed by more rock groups with Foghat playing at Chevy Court at 4 p.m. and then Skid Row playing at Suburban Park at 6 p.m.

The Fair’s concert lineup can be seen below:

Chevy Court

Wednesday, August 231:00 p.m.Chubby Checker
Wednesday, August 236:00 p.m.Salt-N-Pepa
Thursday, August 241:00 p.m.Alex Miller
Thursday, August 246:00 p.m.Quiet Riot
Friday, August 251:00 p.m.Mary Lambert
Friday, August 256:00 p.m.Doechii
Saturday, August 261:00 p.m.Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure
Saturday, August 266:00 p.m.Julio Iglesias Jr.
Sunday, August 271:00 p.m.The Prodigals
Sunday, August 276:00 p.m.Matt Stell
Monday, August 281:00 p.m.Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Monday, August 286:00 p.m.Anne Wilson
Tuesday, August 291:00 p.m.Tommy James and the Shondells
Tuesday, August 296:00 p.m.Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras
Wednesday, August 301:00 p.m.Danielle Ponder
Wednesday, August 306:00 p.m.Chapel Hart
Thursday, August 311:00 p.m.Avalanche
Thursday, August 316:00 p.m.Lee Greenwood
Friday, September 11:00 p.m.Crash Adams
Friday, September 16:00 p.m.The Fray
Saturday, September 212 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick (6:45 p.m.) & Dazz Band (8:15 p.m.)
Sunday, September 31:00 p.m.Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza
Sunday, September 36:00 p.m.Joywave
Monday, September 412:00 p.m.The High Kings
Monday, September 44:00 p.m.Foghat

Suburban Park:

Wednesday, August 232:00 p.m.Steven Page
Wednesday, August 238:00 p.m.Lainey Wilson
Thursday, August 242:00 p.m.Tonic
Thursday, August 248:00 p.m.Theory of a Deadman
Friday, August 252:00 p.m.Rebecca Black
Friday, August 258:00 p.m.GAYLE
Saturday, August 262:00 p.m.Slick Rick
Saturday, August 268:00 p.m.George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Sunday, August 272:00 p.m.Boys World
Monday, August 288:00 p.m.REO Speedwagon
Tuesday, August 298:00 p.m.Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
Wednesday, August 308:00 p.m.Ann Wilson of Heart
Thursday, August 318:00 p.m.Ludacris
Friday, September 1 2:00 p.m.Danielle Bradbery
Friday, September 18:00 p.m.J.I.D
Saturday, September 22:00 p.m.Claire Rosinkranz
Saturday, September 28:00 p.m.Quinn XCII
Sunday, September 38:00 p.m.Yung Gravy and bbno$
Monday, September 4 1:00 p.m.Hairball
Monday, September 46:00 p.m.Skid Row