SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock and Roll fans will have the chance to hear their favorite bands in one show as the rock cover band, Hairball, is set to take the stage at the New York State Fair on Monday, September 4 at 1 p.m.

The band will perform at the Suburban Park Stage putting on rock classics from bands like Queen, KISS, Aerosmith, Journey and more.

“Hairball is not your typical 80’s cover band. The goal is to leave fairgoers feeling like they saw a variety of their favorite bands in one!” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “These guys bring it and they play every show as if it’s their last. While they’re known for recreating iconic songs and moments in Rock history, they’re also constantly innovating and evolving, introducing their own style and flair. Their proven ability to captivate audiences of all ages is exactly the kind of performances we live for here at The Fair. We live for making memories!”

Hairball will play for two hours followed by more rock groups with Foghat playing at Chevy Court at 4 p.m. and then Skid Row playing at Suburban Park at 6 p.m.

The Fair’s concert lineup can be seen below: