SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock group Disturbed is coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in August 2023.

As part of the ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour, the band will be at the amphitheater on Saturday, August 12, 2023

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, February 10 on LiveNation.com at 10:00 a.m.

This is the band’s first full tour since 2018.