(WSYR-TV) — Max Weinberg, former drummer for Bruce Springsteen, longtime bandleader for Conan O’Briend’s talk shows, and Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer is bringing his band, Max Weinburg’s Jukebox, to the Great New York State Fair.

He and his band will perform on August 29 at 6 p.m. at Chevy Court. According to the Fair, the audience will pick everything the band performs from a list of 200 songs.

“This is big for the Fair’s music fans,” said State Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “You get to see one of the greatest rock drummers of all time and you tell him what to play. When has that ever happened before? This is a unique night and one for the memory books.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.

Here is a look at the rest of the concert lineup that has been announced so far: