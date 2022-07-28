(WSYR-TV) — Max Weinberg, former drummer for Bruce Springsteen, longtime bandleader for Conan O’Briend’s talk shows, and Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer is bringing his band, Max Weinburg’s Jukebox, to the Great New York State Fair.
He and his band will perform on August 29 at 6 p.m. at Chevy Court. According to the Fair, the audience will pick everything the band performs from a list of 200 songs.
“This is big for the Fair’s music fans,” said State Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “You get to see one of the greatest rock drummers of all time and you tell him what to play. When has that ever happened before? This is a unique night and one for the memory books.”
All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.
Here is a look at the rest of the concert lineup that has been announced so far:
- Jimmie Allen on Wednesday, August 24 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Chevelle on Wednesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Great White on Thursday, August 25 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park
- The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T on Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Jeff Rosenstock, August 26 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Niko Moon on Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- TLC on Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tesla on Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Foreigner on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Chubby Checkers on Monday, August 29 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boyz II Men on Monday, August 29 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone on Tuesday, August 30 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Boy George & Culture Club on Tuesday, August 30 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Nelly on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Alex Miller on Thursday, September 1 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Riley Green on Thursday, September 1 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Tai Verdes on Friday, September 2 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 2 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Court
- 24KGoldn on Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- COIN on Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Dropkick Murphys on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Midnight Star on Saturday, September 3 at 8:30 p.m. – Chevy Court
- City Girls on Sunday, September 4 at 8 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Resurrection, a Journey Tribute Band on Monday, September 5 at 1 p.m. – Chevy Park
- Night Ranger on Monday, September 5 at 4 p.m. – Chevy Court
- Dire Straits on Monday, September 5 at 6 p.m. – Chevy Park