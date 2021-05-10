Rock star Melissa Etheridge will perform at the NYS Fair this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rockstar Melissa Etheridge is set to perform at the 2021 New York State Fair. She will play at Chevy Court on August 27th, and she is among 50 national touring shows part of the Chevrolet Music Festival.

“We’re thrilled to have her back. She’s an icon of rock music and always puts on a great performance. This is one of the important shows on our calendar as we begin to roll out our biggest and most diverse lineup ever,” said Troy Waffner, director of the NYS Fair.

Although they are free, tickets for this concert and others will be available in limited quantities, along with $3 fair admission tickets. Concertgoers will be assigned designated seating areas, and masks will be required anywhere outside of designated areas.

Other acts set to play at Chevy Court include:

REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.

Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

