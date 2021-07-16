‘Rock the Docks’ mini concert series will bring live music to Wright’s Landing Marina in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be a mini concert series at the Wright’s Landing Marina in Oswego called “Rock the Docks”.

On Thursday, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced the concert series to kick off on July 23. DirtRoad Ruckus will be the first to play live at the newly renovated Wright’s Landing Marina, and the concert series is aimed at entertaining boaters and tenants of Wright’s landing.

The stage for DirtRoad Ruckus will be positioned for the best viewing and listening experience for boats and onlookers at the harbor at the west end parking lot. Land attendees will be able to use a small seating area in the parking lot.

Later concerts will be staged at the new marina scenic overlook seating area on the west end hill.

“Bringing live music to the marina adds to the improvements we have recently completed and makes our marina a more viable place for both boaters and residents to visit and spend some time during the summer months,” said Mayor Barlow.

The list of concerts can be found below:

Friday, July 23 – DirtRoad Ruckus – 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, August 6 – Domicolo – Barlow Band – 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, August 13 – The Mix Tapes – 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The open container ordinance will be lifted in the marina area during the concerts.