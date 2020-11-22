Rockefeller Christmas tree owl returning to the wild

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — When the Rockefeller Christmas tree was cut down from Oneonta and transported to New York City about ten days ago, an owl came with it. Now, the owl may be headed back to its home.

The bird, now named Rockefeller, is in the care of a wildlife center in the Hudson Valley, which is planning to release it this weekend.

Some people are hoping the owl will be brought back to the open in Oneonta, but the group says that transporting him there could likely be traumatic. As an adult owl from a species that finds a new mate and new territory every year, Rockefeller could have a better chance at survival if he is brought to a different county.