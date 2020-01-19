Rocking it out at the JCC Battle of the Bands

Closings
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A shot at stardom for several high school bands from Central New York, at the 18th Annual Battle of the Bands Saturday night at the Jewish Community Center in Syracuse.

Groups each had 30 minutes to give it their all, performing in front of fans.

All the groups who entered had to have a majority of its members currently enrolled in high school.

“The winning band gets a $200 cash prize, gets eight hours of recording time at More Sound Recording Studio, and gets a paid gig for $200 at Syracuse’s Winter Fair,” said Amy Bisnett, Associate Director for Children’s Programming.

For every high school student admission, the JCC donated $1 to his or her school district’s music department.

The Battle of the Bands started in 2002 and has drawn bands from all over Central New York.

