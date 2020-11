SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- After 44 years here at NewsChannel 9 and 57 years in broadcasting, our good friend and colleague Rod Wood is now officially retired. But, we made sure to send him off in style.

57 years on the radio and TV, Rod became one of the most familiar faces in his hometown. He's the man you've turned to for the news, night after night, for all these years. David Muir has summed it up best.