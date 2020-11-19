Rod Wood officially retires from broadcast news

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After 44 years here at NewsChannel 9 and 57 years in broadcasting, our good friend and colleague Rod Wood is now officially retired. But, we made sure to send him off in style.

57 years on the radio and TV, Rod became one of the most familiar faces in his hometown. He’s the man you’ve turned to for the news, night after night, for all these years. David Muir has summed it up best.

“You know the word legend gets tossed around an awful lot, but there really are few who might truly live up to its meaning and Rod, you are a Syracuse legend,” Muir said.

As Rod winds down a long and distinguished career, we got lots of celebrity help in our celebration of his life and work.

You became the anchor in Syracuse, New York and you know what I remember most about that? When you finally got to TV, you started wearing pants, and good for you Rod. And now you’re retiring, you can take your pants off. Al Roker

Rod has known generations of leaders in Central New York, on the local, state and federal levels. They’ve put their trust in him to deliver information that is important, sometimes critically important, to viewers across the region.

“He is an institution here in Syracuse and we are very lucky to have him,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

“Rod has been for years a steady hand and we owe Rod a debt of gratitude for that,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

And in recognition of his long service and career to Central New York, the mayor and county executive have declared Nov. 18 as Rod Wood Day in the city and county.

The OCC Board of Trustees met and voted to award Rod an honorary degree. And, another parting gift, so fitting for the heart and soul of our newsroom.

“He’s been the pinnacle for this place for over 40 years. And I think he’s touched everybody’s life that’s come through this building in the last four decades. He is the essence of NewsChannel 9,” said NewsChannel 9’s General Manager Bill Evans.

From now on, everyone who enters our newsroom will be walking into the Rod Wood Newsroom, with our thanks and much love.