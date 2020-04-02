Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Rod Wood provides an update as he self-quarantines during the COVID-19 pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 Anchor Rod Wood has been hunkered down at home for the last few weeks, as he tries to avoid COVID-19. On Thursday, the legendary NewsChannel 9 anchor was able to provide an update as to how he was doing.

According to Rod, he’s been taking walks, watching movies and keeping up with the news as he waits for the pandemic to be over.

Rod says he is feeling fine, but as he is approaching his 80th birthday, NewsChannel 9 thought it was best that he stays home during the pandemic.

We hope to see you back in the studio soon Rod! Stay safe!

To hear the full conversation between Rod and Christie, click on the video at the top of the page.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected