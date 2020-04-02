Rod Wood provides an update as he self-quarantines during the COVID-19 pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 Anchor Rod Wood has been hunkered down at home for the last few weeks, as he tries to avoid COVID-19. On Thursday, the legendary NewsChannel 9 anchor was able to provide an update as to how he was doing.

According to Rod, he’s been taking walks, watching movies and keeping up with the news as he waits for the pandemic to be over.

Rod says he is feeling fine, but as he is approaching his 80th birthday, NewsChannel 9 thought it was best that he stays home during the pandemic.

We hope to see you back in the studio soon Rod! Stay safe!

To hear the full conversation between Rod and Christie, click on the video at the top of the page.

