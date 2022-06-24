(WSYR-TV) — Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court, ending the nearly 50-year-old constitutional protections for abortion.

Lawmakers across New York have released statements regarding the announcement.

Senator Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY)

Today is a devastating day for all Americans. Today, more than half of the American population became second-class citizens, stripped of their constitutional right to privacy and bodily autonomy, regardless of where they live. People in as many as 28 states will no longer have the right to control when, under what circumstances and with whom they want to have children. The right-wing justices of the Supreme Court have declared that they are no longer permitted to make decisions about their own bodies, their own families, and their own lives. Not only is this ruling an insult to women everywhere, but it is an affront to the 6 in 10 Americans who support women’s reproductive freedom. This ruling proves that our judicial system no longer represents the will of the American people and no longer represents logic, science, or equal justice under the law. But while today’s ruling is a terrible setback in the fight for women’s equality, it does not diminish our resolve. In fact, it is time to get to work and fight for our rights. At the federal level Democrats will fight to eliminate the filibuster and enshrine reproductive freedom into law. At the state level we will work to enact pro-choice legislation and flip legislatures to guarantee reproductive rights for all Americans. And in states like New York where reproductive health care is safe and accessible, we will open our doors to those seeking care. We cannot allow nearly 50 years of progress for women’s rights to be erased in one fell swoop. We have simply come too far to turn back now.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22)

Today, the Supreme Court affirmed what has been true all along: that Roe and Casey were wrongly decided. The right to abortion is not one that has ever been guaranteed or protected by the Constitution of the United States. This nonexistent right should never have been codified by an activist Supreme Court under Roe or reaffirmed by Casey. It remains a fundamentally moral question that should be determined by voters and the public officials they elect. The right to life is one of the most fundamental principles underlying our Constitutional framework. Tragically, since 1973, the Constitution has been misconstrued and misinterpreted to enshrine a right to abortion that is antithetical to our founding ideals, leading to an estimated 63 million innocent lives being ended over the last two generations. This decision now returns this process to the voters and their elected representatives. As a mother and pro-life advocate, I will continue to support compassionate pro-life policies that ensure women and families, especially those facing unexpected pregnancies, have the tools, resources, and support they need to make decisions that embrace life. I will always stand for the unborn and oppose the dangerous abortion-on-demand policies that are being pushed by far-left politicians in New York and other states around the country. In light of this ruling, I now call on elected Democrats around the country to respect the rule of law and condemn acts of violence and intimidation. Over the past few months, we have seen an unprecedented pressure campaign from far-left activists attempting to unlawfully influence the outcome of this case. A man was even arrested for the attempted murder of a Supreme Court Justice. Sadly, Democrat politicians have been far too silent in the face of these actions, with 27 House Democrats even opposing increased security for Supreme Court Justices. The independence of our judiciary should always be protected. It is a pillar of our Constitutional Republic, and those who use violence, political attacks, threats, or intimidation to influence it must be held accountable. I continue to call on Attorney General Garland to enforce the law against those who attempt to threaten or intimidate Justices, especially in the wake of today’s ruling.

Attorney General Letitia James

Today’s ruling is a vicious, dangerous, and deliberate attack on our most basic freedom as humans. Every single person in this country should have the right to make their own decisions about their own bodies. But make no mistake: We will not go back to the inhumane and restrictive pre-Roe era. Regardless of the situation at the national level, New York will always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion. I will work tirelessly to ensure that low-income New Yorkers and people from hostile states have access to the care they need and deserve. I will always fight to protect our right to make decisions about our own bodies and expand access to this critical and lifesaving care.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. We applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives. The Supreme Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states. In the days and weeks following this decision, we must work to continue to reject extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures. The people’s representatives must defend the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for every American – born and unborn. As we celebrate today’s decision, we recognize the decades of advocacy from the pro-life movement and we acknowledge much work remains to protect the most vulnerable among us.

Governor Kathy Hochul

Today, the Supreme Court took away the right of millions of Americans to make decisions about their own bodies. This decision is a grave injustice. I want everyone to know that abortion remains safe, accessible, and legal in New York. Just last month, in anticipation of this decision, I made an historic $35 million investment to support our state’s network of abortion providers. Last week, thanks to the partnership of Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie, I signed a landmark, nation-leading package of legislation that further protects the rights of patients and empowers reproductive healthcare providers. The right to reproductive healthcare is a fundamental human right. History shows us that when abortion is banned, abortion becomes unsafe for women. Low-income individuals and people of color will be harmed the most. New York has always been a beacon for those yearning to be free. Our state will always be a safe harbor for those seeking access to abortion care. To anyone who is working to deny abortion access, our message is clear: not here, not now, not ever.

Senator Sean Ryan (D-NY)

The radical activist majority on the Supreme Court is hell-bent on destroying the right to privacy and the freedoms we as a nation are guaranteed by our Constitution. Today’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade is an appalling attack on women’s rights and, sadly, the court has signaled that this is just the beginning of their quest to tear our Constitution apart. Here in New York, we have already acted to protect the right to an abortion, and we will support women from across our nation and continue to do everything possible to protect reproductive choice. We will not be silent – we will fight back against this horrifying decision.

NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins

Today’s abhorrent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade marks a stark new chapter in our American story. We cannot understate the life-altering effect this will have not only on millions of women today, but on the safety and freedom of those for generations to come. We are now living in two Americas, where states must decide if they’ll serve as bastions of freedom, or not. In anticipation of this ruling, we took action to further protect women’s rights to access reproductive healthcare and protect out of state visitors seeking abortion care. Abortion care is healthcare and it will remain accessible to all who need it in New York. Our safe harbor is ready to welcome those seeking refuge, with the promise that your choices will never be taken away in New York.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Today is one of the darkest days our country has ever seen. American women are having their rights taken by 5 unelected Justices on the extremist MAGA court. These justices — appointed by Republicans and presiding without accountability — have stolen the fundamental right to abortion.

Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie

This is a horrifying step backwards for our country, and an attack on women, their bodily autonomy and their ability to make potentially lifesaving health care decisions. For years when the Assembly Majority fought to pass the Reproductive Health Act, legislation that codified Roe v. Wade in New York State, we were told that it wasn’t necessary. That it was settled precent. That it was the law of the land. I’m glad we didn’t listen to them. In 2019, we were finally able to pass the legislation and guarantee New York’s women would have access to reproductive healthcare. But when it leaked that the Supreme Court was going to roll back the clocks on women’s healthcare, I knew our job wasn’t finished. We passed legislation that would protect the healthcare providers safety and to prevent other states from pursuing legal action against medical professionals who provide abortions or other reproductive health services. The horrifying precedent that today’s decision will set goes beyond Roe v. Wade. Justice Thomas’s concurring opinion suggests the Supreme Court should revisit decisions on contraception and same sex marriage. We cannot allow that to happen. We will not allow the Supreme Court to take away the rights of New Yorkers. New York will not allow women or the LGBTQ+ community to be treated like second class citizens. We will not allow women to have their bodily autonomy stripped away. And we will not allow others to come after the doctors and medical providers that give them critical, lifesaving healthcare. We will continue fighting to protect women’s rights to reproductive healthcare, and for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and for all Americans. Elections have consequences as this decision proves.

Congressman Lee Zeldin