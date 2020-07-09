Role of a resource officer from the perspective of someone who trains them

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s lots of debate recently about police officers in schools, and whether they still belong there. But what is the role of the SRO? And why does it work for some schools and not others?

The Cortland Enlarged City School District has had the same SRO for 14 years, Officer Rob Reyngoudt. Reyngoudt has a National Association of School Resource Officers certification, something only a handful of officers in New York have. When he’s not working with the kids, he’s training SRO’s around the country to do what he does.

“What we need are carefully, carefully selected officers to become SRO’s,” Reyngoudt said. “And traditionally, they’re veteran officers with at least, three, four, five years experience on the streets.”

Ideally, Reyngoudt said the officers should love working with children and have some involvement with the youth in their community. They should go through background checks involving the school district and the local police department to make sure they’re the perfect fit.

However, there’s no state mandate for this and some departments end up designating officers.

Reyngoudt was a Cortland Police officer and involved in a community policing program before he got his SRO certification in Albany. He said his work is a calling and neither the job or the hiring process should be taken lightly. He spends a lot of his time connecting with the kids on a personal level, starting right when they walk through the doors of the school building.

“I get a feel of how the day is going. I can look around with different kids and different groups and quite often, that’s when kids come to me and say, ‘Hey, Officer Reyngoudt, something happened last night,'” Reyngoudt said.

Reyngoudt said often, he’s the first person students go to when they or someone they know have been a victim of sexual assault. In many cases, they’ve started the investigation at school and ended up arresting people outside of the facility.

His number one role, he says, is to protect the kids. But he also educates them and visits classrooms to give lessons on topics like vaping. And when he walks the halls, Reyngoudt does so with principals and social workers.

“I’m not forcing anyone to go to class or taking care of school discipline issues. That’s totally up to the school,” Reyngoudt said.

If it involves a weapon or the safety of others, however, Reyngoudt will step in.

“When I train officers, I ask questions and I say, ‘Why did you become a police officer?’ And nationwide, the overwhelming majority of officers or people say, ‘I became a police officer to help people.’ and I say, me too. That’s what I do,” Reyngoudt said.

Officer Reyngoudt said there have been no discussions in the Cortland City School District about removing the SRO program from their schools. Until the decision on schools is made, Reyngoudt is back to his patrol duty.

