GRANBY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a roll-over crash that occurred in Oswego County on Monday, March 28.

According to State Police, on March 28 at 5:42 a.m., a 2014 Chevrolet operated by 34-year-old Cyndal M. Fredenburg from Fulton was traveling northbound on State Route 48 in Granby when she lost control of the vehicle.

Fredenburg then exited the east shoulder of the roadway and struck a utility pole which caused her vehicle to roll over.

Following the arrival of EMS personnel and law enforcement, Fredenburg was transported to Oswego Hospital for minor injuries.

State Police confirmed that the crash caused a local power outage and State Route 48 was closed for several hours on March 28 while crews repaired the utility pole.

This crash remains under investigation by authorities. NYSP was assisted at the scene by Fulton City Fire Department, Cody Fire Department, Granby Fire Department, Menters Ambulance, NYS DOT and National Grid.